Savitribai Phule Death Anniversary: Remembering 10 Facts About India’s First Woman Teacher

Born on January 3, 1831, in Maharashtra, Savitribai Phule is regarded as the first female teacher in India. March 10, 2024, marks the 127th death anniversary of Savitribai Phule. Savitribai Phule blazed a remarkable trail in India’s women’s education sphere. Her impactful dedication and strive towards lifting women through education left an unforgettable imprint on India’s historical records. Read 10 facts about Savitribai Phule.

A poet, and a prominent Indian social reformer, Savitribai Phule is widely regarded as one of the earliest feminists in India who played a significant role in the advancement of women’s rights and education during the 19th century.

Savitribai Phule was married to Jyotirao Phule when she was just nine years old.

Phule was also a poet and compiled her writing in two books – Kavya Phule in 1854 and Bavan Kashi Subodh Ratnakar in 1892.

Along with her husband, Phule, started India’s first school for girls at Bhide Wada in 1848.

