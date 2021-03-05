SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: The State Bank of India has announced fresh dates for SBI Apprentice exam on its official website sbi.co.in. The SBI Apprentice Exam 2021 will now be conducted in April 2021. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for January 2021. “The proposed online examination for the engagement of Apprentices tentatively scheduled in January 2021 has been deferred till April 2021,” the official notification read. Notably, the specific dates will be announced soon. Candidates can keep a tab on the State Bank of India’s official site in case they announce the SBI Apprentice Exam 2021 dates: Find links below: Also Read - SBI Home Loan Gets Cheaper As Bank Reduces Interest Rates, Waives Processing Fee Till March 31

bank.sbi/careers Also Read - SBI to Conduct Mega Property E-auction on 5th March. Here's All You Need to Know & Participate

nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship Also Read - RBI Recruitment 2021: 841 Vacancies for Across India, Apply Online At rbi.org.in, Check Date, Time And Other Details

apprenticeshipindia.org

bfsissc.com

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: Vacancies & posts

The SBI Apprentice recruitment drive is being held to fill up 8500 positions in various states.

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021 official notification

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: Eligibility:

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a government-recognized university/ institute before October 31, 2020.

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: Age Limit:

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020, meaning candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31.10.2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

SBI Apprentice Exam 2021: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.