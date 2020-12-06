SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India started the application process for recruitment of 8,500 apprentices in various zones on November 20, 2020. The online registration process for SBI apprentice recruitment 2020 will end on December 10, 2020..

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at sbi.co.in on or before December 10, 2020. The recruitment exam is expected to be held in the month of January, 2021.

Eligibility:

Candidates must have a graduation degree from a government-recognised university/ institute before October 31, 2020.

Age Limit:

Minimum 20 years and maximum 28 years as on 31.10.2020, meaning candidates must have been born not earlier than 01.11.1992 and not later than 31.10.2000 (both days inclusive). Maximum age indicated is for unreserved and EWS candidates. Relaxation in upper age limit is applicable as per Government of India guidelines for SC/ST/OBC/PWD candidates.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here is the direct link to apply online:

Direct Link to Apply For SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2020

Candidates belonging to the General/OBC/EWS category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 300, while the SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of registration fee.