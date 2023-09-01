SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Apply For 6,160 Posts at sbi.co.in; Check Stipend, Qualification, Notification Here

Home

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India(SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for engagement as apprentices under the Apprentice Act 1961 (as amended from time to time). Candidates can apply for engagement in one state only. Candidates can appear for the examination only once under this engagement project. Applicants are requested to apply online through the link given on the following websites https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com or https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/ careers. The registration process will begin today, September 1, 2023. The last date to submit the SBI apprentice application form is September 29, 2023. One can check the important dates, vacancies, salary, education qualification, and other details here.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2023: Check Vacancy Here

State/UT, Local Language and Tentative No. Of Training Seats: 6,160 seats

SBI Apprentice Registration Dates

Registration process begins: September 1, 2023

Last date to apply: September 29, 2023

SBI Apprentice Educational Qualification

Graduation from a recognized University/ Institute

SBI Apprentice Stipend

The apprentices are eligible for stipend of Rs.15000/- per month for the engagement period of one year. The apprentices are not eligible for any other allowances/ benefits.

SBI Apprentice Selection Process

Selection for engagement of apprentices would be based on the basis of (i) online written test and (ii) test of local language. To know more about the recruitment process, candidates can check the detailed notification shared below.

SBI Apprentice Recruitment Notification PDF – Download Link

How to Apply?

All candidates (except those belonging to North Eastern states where an alternate ID proof will do) should produce Aadhaar number before engagement, i.e. contract signing for doing apprenticeship training. Candidates shall apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through website https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com or https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers – Engagement of Apprentices in SBI.

All further announcements/corrigendum pertaining to this process will only be published/provided on website https://nsdcindia.org/apprenticeship or https://apprenticeshipindia.org or http://bfsissc.com or https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers from time to time.

