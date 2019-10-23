New Delhi: The State Bank of India will conduct an apprentice recruitment exam on Wednesday, i.e., October 23. All the candidates who had applied for the exam are requested to carry their admit cards to the exam centre.

The total number of vacant seats for SBI apprentice post is 700. The post is available in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, stated a report.

Candidates will be selected for apprenticeship based on their scores in the online written test and a test of local language including Punjabi and Hindi. Note that all those candidates who produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/certificate as proofs to show that they had studied the opted local language need not take the language test.

Candidates will be tested on various topics such as general/ financial awareness, general English, quantitative aptitude and reasoning ability and computer aptitude in the online exam. This exam carries 100 marks and is bilingual. Candidates can choose to appear for the exam in Hindi or English. Notably, there is section-wise timing for the questions and candidates will lose 1/4th of mark assigned for every wrong answer.

Besides the hall ticket, candidates must carry the following to write their exam:

1) One photo identity proof original of passport/ Aadhaar/ PAN Card/ Driving Licence/ Voter’s Card/ Bank Passbook with duly attested Photograph/ Identity Card issued by School or College/ Gazetted Officer in the official letterhead.

2) Photocopy of a self-attested photo identity proof.

Candidates must submit the photocopy of the original identity proof along with call letter to the invigilators in the exam hall.