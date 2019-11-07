SBI Apprentice Result 2019: The State Bank of India has declared the results of the SBI apprentice recruitment exam 2019 on its official website. Candidates who attempted the SBI Apprentice result can check their scores on the career section of the official website, i.e., sbi.co.in.

An official notification on the apprentice result 2019 by SBI read: “The Provisionally Selected Candidates are being advised by way of SMS separately. Please await further instructions from SBI Local Head Office of your applied State (sic).” Candidates can check if they are shortlisted or not by checking for their roll numbers in the list available on the official website.

Here’s How to Check SBI PO Final Result 2019:

Step 1: Log onto the official website of the State Bank of India – sbi.co.in/careers.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Careers section.

Step 3: Click on the results link.

Step 4: Check for your roll number in the merit list.

Step 5: Download and take a printout of the score for future use.

Notably, the SBI Apprentice exam was held on October 23. The total number of vacant seats for SBI apprentice post is 700. The post is available in Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, stated a report. Candidates will be selected for apprenticeship based on their scores in the online written test and a test of local language including Punjabi and Hindi.