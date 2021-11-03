New Delhi: The final results for the Apprentice exam have been declared by The State Bank of India (SBI). Candidates, who had appeared for the SBI Apprentice exam, can now check the result on the official website www.sbi.co.in.

The Apprentice exam was held on September 17 and 20 at multiple centres across the country to fill 6,100 vacancies.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can access their results by using their registered login credentials including roll number, registration number, and date of birth.

SBI Apprentice Result 2021: Step-wise procedure to view/download result

Visit the official website, https://sbi.co.in/

Go to the ‘Careers’ section and then open the ‘Latest Announcement’ tab

Click on the link that reads, ‘Engagement of Apprentices under Apprentice Act, Final result’

Key in your details such as date of birth, registration number

Check the result displayed on the screen and save a copy for future use

The final selection of a candidate depends on whether they have qualified the proficiency test of the selected local language. A candidate’s verification of documents and information given in the form is also mandatory for the final selection. A medical examination of shortlisted candidates will also be carried out.

The fulfillment of eligibility criteria mentioned during the time of registration is also mandatory to qualify the SBI apprentices exam.

The candidates who will make it to the final selection list will be engaged as apprentices for a period of one year and will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month.