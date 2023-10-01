Home

Education

SBI Bank Jobs 2023: Check Vacancy, Qualification, Salary, Application Link, Last Date Here

SBI Bank Jobs 2023: Check Vacancy, Qualification, Salary, Application Link, Last Date Here

State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring Indian Citizens for appointment in the following Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on a Regular Basis.

State Bank of India(SBI) is Hiring! Check Salary, Job Description, Vacancy, Application Link.

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India(SBI) is hiring Indian Citizens for appointment in the following Specialist Cadre Officer Posts on a Regular Basis. Candidates are requested to apply online through the link given on the Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings or https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. The registration process will close on October 6, 2023. Candidates are required to upload all required documents (brief resume, ID proof, age proof, educational qualification, experience, etc.) failing which their candidature will not be considered for online written test/ interview. Check the SBI Recruitment notification (pdf), application form, vacancies, educational qualification, and other details here.

Trending Now

SBI Bank Recruitment 2023 – Check Registration Date And Time

Online Registration of Application and Online Payment of Fee: From 16.09.2023 to 06.10.2023

Date of Online Test (Tentative): TENTATIVELY IN THE MONTH OF DEC 2023/ JAN 2024

Tentative Date of Downloading Call Letter for Online Test: 10 Days before the exam

SBI Bank Vacancy 2023 – Check Post-Wise Vacancies

SBI Vacancy: 439 posts( Regular Vacancies)

SBI SCO Eligibility Criteria 2023 – Check Educational Qualification

Essential Education Qualification for All Posts (as on 30.04.2023):

You may like to read

B.E/B. Tech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies.

SBI SCO Selection Process 2023 – Check Educational Qualification

To know more about the educational qualification and selection process, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared below:

SBI SCO Jobs: How to Apply Online?

Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on the SBI website https://bank.sbi/web/careers/current-openings OR https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Candidates should fill the application carefully. Once the application is filled-in completely, the candidate should submit the same. In the event of the candidate not being able to fill the application in one go, he can save the information already entered.

SBI SCO Recruitment Fee

Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs 750/- (Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/ OBC/EWS candidates (Nil for SC/ST/PwBD candidates). Fee payment will have to be made online through the payment gateway available thereat. After ensuring the correctness of the particulars in the application form, candidates are required to pay the fees through the payment gateway integrated with the application. No change/ edit in the application will be allowed thereafter.

SBI SCO Salary

The Officers engaged on a Regular basis will be eligible for DA, HRA, CCA, PF, Contributory Pension Fund i.e., NPS, LFC, Medical Facility, etc. as per rules in force from time to time and Salary and perks as per Bank’s salary structure. To know more, click on the job description shared above.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES