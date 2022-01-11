SBI CBO Admit Card 2022: State Bank of India has released the admit card for the posts of Circle Based Officers on its official website. Candidates who have applied for the SBI CBO exam can download the admit card from the bank’s official website, https://www.sbi.co.in/careers, and https://bank.sbi/careers. State Bank of India will conduct the SBI CBO online exam on January 23, 2022. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1,226 vacant posts will be filled. The direct link to check and download the SBI CBO Admit Card 2022 is also provided below for the reference of the candidates.Also Read - MP High Court Recruitment 2022: Last Date of Application Extended For 123 Civil Judge Posts. Deets Inside

Visit the official website of SBI Career, sbi.co.in/web/careers.

Click on the link that reads, ” Download Online Exam Call Letter ’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/ CBO/ 2021-22/19) ’ of the Latest Recruitment Tab.

’ given under ’ of the Latest Recruitment Tab. A new page will open.

Enter the login credentials such as Registration No, Roll No and Password, and Date of birth.

Save, Download SBI CBO Admit Card 2021.

Take a printout of the SBI CBO Admit Card for future reference.

SBI CBO Notification has been published on December 8, 2021. The online registration began on December 9, 2021. The last date to fill the application process posts is December 29, 2021.