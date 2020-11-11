The State Bank of India has released SBI CBO Exam 2020 date on November 10, 2020. According to date announced by the bank, the online exam for Circle Based Officers would be conducted on November 28, 2020. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can check the official notice on the official site of SBI i.e. sbi.co.in. Also Read - There Will be Paradigm Shift, Economy Expected to Bounce Back From Next Fiscal, Says SBI Chief

As per the official notice, the candidates are required to submit three choices of Test Centres. The link is also available on the SBI "Career" website and shall remain active from November 10 to November 16, 2020.

Along with the exam date, the Bank has also opened the exam center choice window for appearing candidates. Admission to online test will be purely provisional without verification of the applicant's document/ eligibility.

The applicant’s candidature will be subject to verification of the details/ documents at the time of the interview/ joining (if selected). The written exam would comprise of 250 marks (Part A + Part b). The exam duration is for 2 hours 30 minutes and there will be a penalty for wrong answers marked in Objective Tests.