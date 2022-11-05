SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Hurry up! Only 2 Days Left to Apply For 1422 Posts; Check Link Here

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 at sbi.co.in: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Circle Based Officer(CBO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 1422 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is November 07, 2022. One can check the important details here.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Registration Dates

Online Registration of the application and payment of fees: From October 18 to November 07, 2022

Download of Call Letter for Online Test: November/December 2022(Tentative)

Online Test: 04 December 2022(Tentative)

SBI CBO Vacancy 2022

Regular Vacancies: 1400 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North Eastern: 300 posts

SBI CBO Jobs 2022 For Backlog Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies: 22 posts

Bhopal: 08 posts

Hyderabad: 01 post

Jaipur: 08 posts

Maharashtra: 12 posts

SBI CBO Salary:

Check SBI CBO Pay Scale Here: Presently, the starting basic pay is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus 2 advance increments (For work experience of 2 years or more in officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank). The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI CBO Educational Qualification Here

Check SBI CPO Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

SBI CBO Application Fee

SC/ ST/ PWD: Nil

General/ EWS/ OBC: Rs 750

SBI CBO Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and selection criteria from the link given below:

Direct Link: Download SBI CBO JOB Notification

How to Apply For SBI CBO Vacancy 2022?

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers or sbi.co.in/careers.