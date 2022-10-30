SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for the post of Circle Based Officer(CBO). Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1422 vacant posts will be filled. The last date to submit the application form is November 07, 2022.Also Read - DSSSB Recruitment 2022: Apply For 632 Posts at dsssbonline.nic.in. Check Salary, Notification Here

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Registration of the application and payment of fees: From October 18 to November 07, 2022

Download of Call Letter for Online Test: November/December 2022(Tentative)

Online Test: 04 December 2022(Tentative)

SBI CBO Vacancy 2022

Regular Vacancies: 1400 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North Eastern: 300 posts

SBI CBO Jobs 2022 For Backlog Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies: 22 posts

Bhopal: 08 posts

Hyderabad: 01 post

Jaipur: 08 posts

Maharashtra: 12 posts

SBI CBO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification Here

SBI CPO Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

SBI CBO Application Fee

SC/ ST/ PWD: Nil

General/ EWS/ OBC: Rs 750

SBI CBO Salary: Check Pay Scale Here

Presently, the starting basic pay is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus 2 advance increments (For work experience of 2 years or more in officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank). The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

How to Apply For SBI CBO Jobs 2022?