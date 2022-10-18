SBI CBO Recruitment 2022 Registration: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Circle Based Officer(CBO). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. A total of 1422 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is November 07, 2022. Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in phases viz. (i) Online Examination (ii) Screening and Interview.Also Read - Assam Direct Recruitment Result 2022 For Grade 4 Posts on Oct 18; Know How to Check at sebaonline.org

Candidates should have a valid email ID and mobile number which should be kept active till the declaration of final results. It will be essentially required for receiving any communication/ call letters/ advice from the bank by email/ SMS. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application link, and other details here.

SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Online Registration of the application and payment of fees: From October 18 to November 07, 2022

Download of Call Letter for Online Test: November/December 2022(Tentative)

Online Test: 04 December 2022(Tentative)

SBI CBO Vacancy 2022

Regular Vacancies: 1400 posts

Bhopal: 175 posts

Bhubaneswar: 175 posts

Hyderabad: 175 posts

Jaipur: 200 posts

Kolkata: 175 posts

Maharashtra: 200 posts

North Eastern: 300 posts

SBI CBO Jobs 2022 For Backlog Vacancies

Backlog Vacancies: 22 posts

Bhopal: 08 posts

Hyderabad: 01 post

Jaipur: 08 posts

Maharashtra: 12 posts

SBI CBO Eligibility Criteria 2022: Check Educational Qualification Here

SBI CPO Educational Qualification: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government including Integrated Dual Degree (IDD). Candidates possessing qualifications such as Medical, Engineering, Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant would also be eligible.

SBI CBO Selection Criteria 2022

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process through the notification shared below:

Direct Link: Download SBI CBO Recruitment Notification

SBI CBO Salary

Presently, the starting basic pay is 36,000/- in the scale of 36000-1490/7-46430-1740/2- 49910-1990/7-63840 applicable to Junior Management Grade Scale-I plus 2 advance increments (For work experience of 2 years or more in officer cadre in any Scheduled Commercial Bank/ Regional Rural Bank). The official will also be eligible for D.A, H.R.A/ Lease rental, C.C.A, Medical, and other allowances & perquisites as per rules in force from time to time.

SBI CBO Application Fee

SC/ ST/ PWD: Nil

General/ EWS/ OBC: Rs 750

How to Apply For SBI CBO Jobs 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers till November 11. No other mode of application will be accepted. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.