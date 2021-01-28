SBI CBO Result 2020: State Bank of India has declared SBI CBO Result 2020 today, January 28, 2021. The candidates who have appeared for Circle Based Officer posts can check the result on the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The written examination was conducted on November 28, 2020 across the country at various centres. Also Read - SBI SCO Admit Card 2021 Released on sbi.co.in | Direct Link, Steps to Download Hall Ticket Here

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Visit the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI CBO Result 2020 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CLICK HERE FOR SBI CBO Result 2020 link

Candidates who have qualified the written test are shortlisted to appear for the interview round. The interview dates would be announced by the Bank soon.

This recruitment drive would fill up 3850 Circle Based Officer posts in the organization. For more related details candidates can visit the official site of SBI.