SBI CBO Result 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday declared the results of the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 on its official website sbi.co.in. Candidates who had appeared for the SBI CBO recruitment exam 2020 should visit the SBI's official website sbi.co.in and check their results. The online examination for SBI CBO recruitment 2020 was conducted on November 28, 2020 at various centres and the candidates who cleared the exam will now have to appear for the interview round in February 2021.

SBI CBO Result 2020: Here's How to Check Your Score

1) Visit the official website of SBI on sbi.co.in.

2) On the home page, click on the link “SBI CBO Final Result 2020 ” under ‘RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS (Advertisement No. CRPD/CBO/2020-21/20)’ under the “Latest Announcement ” tab.

3) A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the result.

4) Download the result and keep it for future reference.