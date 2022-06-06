SBI CBO Result 2022: The State Bank of India(SBI) on Monday declared the result for the Circle Based Officers Posts. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment exam can download their SBI CBO Result 2022 through the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.The SBI CBO 2022 exam was held on January 23, 2022.Also Read - AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2022: Application Process Begins For Assistant Professor, Other Posts on aiimsexams.ac.in

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 1226 Officer posts will be filled in the Bank. Out of the total vacancies, 1100 vacancies are which 1100 are regular posts and 126 are reserved backlog posts in various Circle/States. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with the steps to download the SBI CBO Result 2022.

SBI CBO Exam 2022: Step by Step Guide to Check Result

Visit the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the careers section.

Click on the link that reads, “ RECRUITMENT OF CIRCLE BASED OFFICERS ” available under the current openings section.

” available under the current openings section. A new PDF will open.

Scroll the PDF to check your roll number.

Download the SBI CBO Result 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

Alternatively, click on the link given below:

Candidates can also download their Interview call letter from the direct link given below. The interview process will be conducted on June 18, 2022. For more updates, candidates ate advised to visit the official website of the Bank.