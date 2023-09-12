SBI Clerk 2023 Notification To Release Soon, 5000 Vacancies Expected At sbi.co.in | Check Important Details

Home

SBI Clerk 2023 Notification will soon be released by the State Bank of India on its official website- sbi.co.in; this notification is expected to feature about 5000 vacancies for the Junior Associate (Customer Support) and Sales post. Check important details

New Delhi: A SBI Clerk 2023 Notification is expected to be issued soon by the State Bank of India on their official website- sbi.co.in. It is expected that the notification will feature about 5000 vacancies for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support) and Sales. The application process for the same will begin in this month, a specific date has not been given till now. Interested candidates please note, the SBI Clerk Examination Eligibility Criteria, Online Application Process, Exam Fee, Age Limit and SBI Clerk Recruitment Exam Pattern can be read below..

SBI Clerk 2023: Important Dates

As mentioned above, the SBI Clerk 2023 Notification is expected to be out by September 2023 and the application process will also begin in this month itself. The preliminary examination for the same is scheduled to take place in November 2023 and the Main Exam will be held in January 2024.

SBI Clerk 2023: How To Apply Online

To apply online for this, first visit the official website of the State Bank of India- sbi.co.in On the homepage, look for the section that reads ‘Careers’ and then click on it Look for the SBI Clerk 2023 Notification Link, click on it and read the entire notification to understand all important updates and requirements Click on the link which reads ‘Apply Online’ or ‘SBI Clerk 2023 Application’ and fill all the important details required After filling the form, recheck your details, pay the required application fee and then click on ‘submit’; keep a hard copy of the form for future reference

SBI Clerk 2023: Exam Fee

Interested candidates must note that the Examination Fee is different for students of different categories. General Category students are expected to pay Rs. 750 while those who belong to the SC/ST/PWD/XS categories are exempted from paying the examination fee.

SBI Clerk 2023: Exam Pattern

The SBI Clerk 2023 Exam Pattern will include sections on General or Financial Awareness, General English, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude. The paper will include 190 questions and the total marks of the examination will be 200. The duration of the paper is going to be 2 hours and 40 minutes.

SBI Clerk 2023: Age Limit, Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who wish to apply for the SBI Clerk 2023 Exam must be at least 20 years old and the upper age limit is 28 years; relaxation is provided as per government rules to candidates who belong to the reserved categories. If you have done your graduation, you are eligible to apply for the SBI Clerk Recruitment Examination.

