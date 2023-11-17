By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India is Hiring For 8283 Posts! Prelims Exam in Jan 24
SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state/UT). The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of the selection process.
