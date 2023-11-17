Home

SBI Clerk 2023 Recruitment 2023: State Bank of India is Hiring For 8283 Posts! Prelims Exam in Jan 24

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates

SBI Recruitment 2023: The State Bank of India is hiring eligible Indian Citizens for appointment as Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre in State Bank of India. Candidates can apply for vacancies in one State/UT only. Candidates can appear for the test only once under this recruitment project. The candidates applying for vacancies of a particular State/UT, should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of that State/UT (mentioned in the under given vacancy table against each state/UT). The test for knowledge of specified opted local language will be conducted as a part of the selection process.

