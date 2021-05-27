New Delhi: The State Bank of India is likely to release SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021 on June 01, 2021. The SBI Clerk Prelims Exam is tentatively scheduled to take place in June 2021. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the exam conducting boady has not given any clarity on the postponement of the SBI Clerk 2021 Exam yet. The call letter for the preliminary examination is expected to be released on June 01, 2021. Also Read - Citigroup To Exit Retail Banking From India and 12 Other Markets

After the release of the Admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the bank. The candidates will need the registration number and password/ date of birth to download the preliminary admit card. Along with the admit card, SBI also releases an "acquaint yourself booklet" that comprises all the important information regarding the exam commencement.

The candidates must also note that the conducting body has not yet announced the exact date for prelims yet. The pre-exam training admit card was also expected to be released on May 26, 2021. However, there is no update on this by SBI yet. Candidates.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the SBI Clerk exam 2021 will get postponed owing to the growing cases of the coronavirus in the country.

Many students have took to Twitter and reported that due to lockdown and COVID-19, it will get difficult for them to appear for the exam, hence they wish for the postponement of the SBI Clerk Exam 2021 Prelims. Albeit, SBI has not announced anything regarding SBI Clerk exam postponement, hence candidates should wait for the official announcement.