SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India is expected to release the SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Cards 2022 on Saturday, October 29, 2022. After it is released, the candidates who have applied for the SBI Clerk 2022 exam will be able to download the admit card for the exam. They can download it from the official website- sbi.co.in.

Once it is released, the candidates can download the SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022 by entering their application number and password.

It is a must for all candidates to carry the admit cards to the examination hall along with two additional photographs and other documents as per information in the "acquaint yourself booklet", otherwise, they will not be allowed inside the hall.

According to the schedule, the SBI Clerk 2022 preliminary examination will be held in the month of November 2022.

The candidates must note that the SBI Clerk recruitment examination 2022 is being held to fill over 5,000 vacancies for Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales).

SBI Clerk Admit Card 2022: Here’s How to download

Go to the SBI official website — sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, look for the link, which says, “SBI Clerk admit card 2022.”

Enter your SBI Clerk 2022 application number, password and other credentials.

Click on login

Your SBI Clerk 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take the print out of the SBI Clerk admit card 2022 for future reference.

SBI Clerk Exam 2022: Important dates to remember

SBI Clerk admit card 2022 — October 29

SBI Clerk Prelims 2022 exam date – November, 2022

SBI Clerk Exam Date 2022

The official date for the SBI Clerk Exam Date 2022 has not been announced yet and would release along with the admit card. However, candidates must expect the prelims exam to be conducted tentatively on 12, 19 and 20 November 2022.