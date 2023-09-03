Home

Education

SBI Clerk, Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Check Latest Updates on State Bank of India Notifications, Direct Link Here

SBI Clerk, Bank PO Recruitment 2023: Check Latest Updates on State Bank of India Notifications, Direct Link Here

SBI will also issue notifications for Clerk and Probationary Officer (SBI Clerk 2023 and SBI PO 2023) through its careers portal on sbi.co.in.

SBI Amrit Kalash: For 3 years to less than 5 years FD, the bank offers 6.5% to general citizens and 7% interest to senior citizens.

SBI Clerk, PO Recruitment Notifications Live Updates: State Bank of India has issued Apprentice recruitment notification. The candidates who are interested for the position can check the notification on the official website of the bank i.e. on sbi.co.in. The registration process begins on September 1, 2023. Below, we have mentioned the direct link via which the candidates can apply for the position.

Trending Now

SBI will also issue notifications for Clerk and Probationary Officer (SBI Clerk 2023 and SBI PO 2023) through its careers portal on sbi.co.in. As per last year’s trends, these notices are released in first and third weeks of September, respectively. Notifications will mention number of vacancies, dates for application, exam, admit cards and other important information on eligibility, application process, etc.

You may like to read

SBI PO Clerk Notification 2023: How to Apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the notification:

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Careers option link and click on it.

A new page will open where candidates can check for PO or Clerk apply online link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Login to the account.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Eligibility criteria to apply for SBI PO 2023

A graduation degree in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification.

Those who are in the year or semester of their graduation course can also apply provisionally. If called for interview, they have to produce proof of qualification.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

The number of SBI PO vacancies was 1,673 last year. For Clerk, it was 5,008.

SBI Apprentice recruitment 2023: Check important dates

Opening date of application: September 1, 2023

Closing date of application: September 21, 2023

Written exam: October/ November 2023

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES