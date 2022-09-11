Recruitment 2022: Are you looking for a job? Here’s a golden opportunity for you. Here’s a list of government jobs, with an ongoing registration process. From SBI’s vacancies for Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales positions to the SAIL’s recruitment for Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee posts, and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.Also Read - NABARD Recruitment 2022: Apply For 177 Development Assistant Posts From Sept 15 at nabard.org

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in.

Name of Post: Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) Official Website: sbi.co.in Deadline: September 27, 2022

FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: The Food Corporation of India (FCI) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Non-Executive Posts under Category 3. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website fci.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is October 05, 2022. A total of 5043 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Name of Post: Non-Executive Posts under Category 3 Official Website: fci.gov.in. Deadline: October 05, 2022

SAIL Recruitment 2022: SAIL, a Maharatna Company, has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee(NAC). Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of SAIL at sail.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is September 15, 2022. A total of 146 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Attendant-cum-Technician Trainee(NAC) Official Website: sail.co.in. Deadline: September 15, 2022

TSPSC Extension Officer Recruitment 2022: Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has invited women candidates to apply for the posts of Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I in the Women Development and Child Welfare Department in the State of Telangana. Eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission at tspsc.gov.in from September 08, 2022. Applicants can submit the application form till September 29. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 181 vacant posts will be filled.

Name of Post: Extension Officer (Supervisor) Grade-I Official Website:tspsc.gov.in Deadline: September 29, 2022

Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Recruitment 2022: Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has released a recruitment notification, inviting male candidates to apply for the post of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), and Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard, an Armed Force of the Union. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of ICG at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch), Official Website: joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in Deadline: September 22, 2022

DRDO CEPTAM 10 DRTC Recruitment 2022: The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management, (DRDO-CEPTAM) has invited applications from candidates to apply for the Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website drdo.gov.in from today September 03, 2022. A total of 1901 vacant posts will be filled in the organization through this recruitment drive. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE

Name of Post: Senior Technical Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. Official Website: drdo.gov.in Deadline: September 23, 2022

SBI Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the Specialist Cadre Officers posts on regular basis. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin today, August 31, 2022. Applicants can submit the application form by September 20, 2022. A total of 19 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. For more details about Sarkari Recruitment, click on the link given HERE