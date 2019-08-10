SBI Clerk Main 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) released a complete analysis of the Mains exam which was conducted on August 10.

Meanwhile, the exam has been deferred in regions worst affected by rain. The Mains was postponed in Belgaum in Karnataka and Kolhapur in Maharashtra, while it has been cancelled in all districts in Kerala for the day.

Moreover, a notice released by the SBI also read, “due to certain unavoidable circumstances, the Main Examination scheduled to be held on 10.08.2019 at Srinagar, Jammu, and Samba has been deferred.”

The exam was held for recruiting 8,653 Junior Associates in Clerical Cadre. It was held in two shifts – morning and evening.

The paper consisted of a total of 190 questions to be answered within 160 minutes. All sections except English Language were available bilingually, in English and Hindi. For every incorrect answer, one-fourth marks were deducted.

As per the feedback shared by candidates who gave the exam, the questions asked were of ‘Moderate to Difficult’ level. Candidates especially felt difficulty in answering Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude questions.

Here is a section-wise analysis of the SBI Clerk Main 2019:

General/Financial Awareness

The difficulty level of this section has been described as ‘Easy to Moderate’. The questions were based on topics like Banking Awareness, Financial Awareness and Current Affairs from the last 5-6 months.

However, there were some static General Awareness questions.

English Language

Questions from this section were also described as ‘Easy to Moderate’ level. The questions included Reading Comprehensions, Fill in the Blanks, Error and Rearrangement, Idioms, Vocabulary based questions, Cloze Test and Spot the Error.

Quantitative Aptitude

The overall difficulty level of this section was ‘Moderate’. The DI sets were calculation based and time-consuming. Questions were based on Number Series, Data Interpretation, Data Sufficiency, and Arithmetic (Profit & Loss, Average, Time & Work, Allegations).

Reasoning and Computer Aptitude

The difficulty level of this section was described as ‘Moderate to Difficult’ and candidates expressed it to be the lengthiest section in the exam paper.

However, there were no questions from Computer Aptitude and there were no questions of syllogism.