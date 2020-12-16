The State Bank of India, SBI would be releasing the result for the SBI Clerk Main Exam 2020 soon. The candidates who had appeared for the examination are asked to keep all the details ready for fast and easy access to the result. As per the official notice available on sbi.co.in/careers, the result for the Junior Associate Recruitment exam or Clerk exam is likely to be announced by December end. Also Read - SBI Customers Alert! State Bank of India Cautions Against Online Fraud | Check Details
The candidates can also visit the official website of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in/careers to check the notice and all the other updates.
Important Details of the Exam
- SBI Clerk or Junior Associate Main examination was conducted on October 31, 2020.
- A total of 8000 posts would be filled by means of the clerk examination. Of these, 7870 are regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.
- The candidates must note that there is no interview round for the clerical posts or recruitment of junior associates.
- Once the result is declared, the shortlisted candidates would be called for document verification.
- Provisional allotment letter would be shared after the result is declared.
- SBI had earlier notified the recruitment for Junior Associates under the SBI Clerk exam in the month of January 2020.
- The preliminary examination was conducted on February 22, 29, and March 1 and 8, 2020. Following the examinations, due to lockdown the results of preliminary exams and the main exam dates were deferred.
- The results were subsequently released and the main examination conducted on October 31.
- Results are now expected soon.