SBI Clerk Main Result 2023 Released at sbi.co.in, Check Steps To Download Here

The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Main Result 2023

SBI Clerk Main result 2023: The SBI Clerk Main result for the post of Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) has been announced on Friday by the State Bank of India. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results on the official website of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in.

The candidates must note that this is the list of provisional selected candidates.

The final selection will be based on Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language(s), and Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2022-23/15 dated 07.09.2022, and the Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.

SBI Clerk Main: Key Details

The Main examination for the SBI clerk was held on January 15, 2023.

The Preliminary examination was conducted in November 2022.

The State Bank of India is conducting this recruitment drive to fill 5008 Junior Associates (Customer Support Service & Sales) positions.

SBI Clerk Main result 2023: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can download the results:

Visit the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on the Careers link available on the home page.

Click on the “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Final Result Announced)”

A PDF file will open where candidates can check their roll numbers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

