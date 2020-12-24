SBI Clerk Mains Results 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2020 on its official website.
Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.
The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies, out of which, 7,870 vacancies are for regular posts and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.
The SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 was conducted on October 31 and November 7, 2020.
Here’s the direct link to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2020
Steps to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2020:
- Visit the official website at sbi.co.in/careers
- Click on the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20)”
- The SBI Clerk Mains results 2020 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
- Download the results and take its print out for future use.