SBI Clerk Mains Results 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has announced the results for SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 can check their results online at sbi.co.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8,000 vacancies, out of which, 7,870 vacancies are for regular posts and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.

The SBI Clerk Mains examination 2020 was conducted on October 31 and November 7, 2020.

Here’s the direct link to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2020

Steps to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2020: