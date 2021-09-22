SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021: Soon after announcing the results for the clerk or junior associate preliminary recruitment exam 2021, the State Bank of India (SBI) has also released the admit cards for the Mains examination as well. The mains exam admit card is for the final round of written exams that will begin from October 1, 2021 and end on October 17, 2021. All candidates, who have cleared the prelims, can get detailed information and download their admit cards, mains call letter by visiting the official SBI website – sbi.co.in.Also Read - SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Last Date to Apply For 69 Vacancies in Specialist Cadre Officer Posts. Details Here

Go to the official SBI website – sbi.co.in

Open the ‘Careers’ tab available on the homepage

Now click on the link that reads, ‘Download Clerk Main Exam Call Letter 2021.’

Now, enter the required credentials, like Registration Number and Password and click on Login

Your SBI Clerk Mains Admit Card 2021 will be displayed on your screen

Verify the details mentioned on it

Download and save a copy for exam day and future reference

This exam will be held to recruit almost 5,000 people for the vacancies and the exam will be for a duration of 2 hours and 40 minutes and will have 190 Multiple Choice based questions, MCQs. To appear for the exam, SBI Clerk Mains 2021 admit card is a mandatory document for exam day. Candidates must also carry a valid Identity, ID proof with them to the exam hall along with the Call Letter.

Candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Mains examination post which they need to clear the interview round as well. Selected candidates will then be posted to various SBI branches in the country.