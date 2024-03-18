Home

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 at sbi.co.in Soon; Check Tentative Schedule, How to Download Junior Associate Mains Scorecard

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024: The State Bank of India(SBI) is all set to announce the result for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. The SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 can be accessed by visiting the official website at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8773 vacant posts will be filled. To access the SBI Clerk Mains scorecard 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number/ registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. The SBI Clerk Mains examination was held on February 25 and March 4, 2024. As per media reports, over 80,000 candidates have successfully cleared the SBI Clerk Prelims examination.

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 Date And Time

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. As per media reports, the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 is expected to be announced by the end of March 2024. For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024.

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India(SBI) at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

On the homepage, look for the link that reads, “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) Mains Exam Result Announced / Download Main Exam Call letter/ Notice Uploaded).

Enter the login details such as registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Your SBI Clerk Mains Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, visit the official website of State Bank of India.

For more details, visit the official website of State Bank of India.