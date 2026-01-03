Home

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025: SBI Junior Assistant results soon at sbi.co.in; step-by-step guide to download here

All those who have appeared for the examination can access the SBI Clerk Mains Result by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in.

The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to declare the SBI Clerk Mains results 2025 for Junior Associate positions anytime soon. All those who have appeared for the examination can access the SBI Clerk Mains Result by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in. To access the SBI Clerk 2025 Mains result, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number and date of birth.

It is to be noted that the examination was held on April 10 and 12, 2025. In this article, we will discuss the step-by-step guide to download the SBI Clerk Result.

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

Look for the result link.

Enter the login details such as registration number and date of birth.

Your SBI Clerk Result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

Along with the result, SBI will release the SBI Clerk cutoff 2025. The factors that affect the SBI Clerk cutoff 2025 are as follows

Difficulty level of the exam

Number of vacancies

Overall candidate performance

At present, SBI has not released the exact date and time has not been released by the officials

