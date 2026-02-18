Home

Education

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Date: SBI Junior Associate Result, scorecard at sbi.co.in(soon); how to check

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026 Date: SBI Junior Associate Result, scorecard at sbi.co.in(soon); how to check

Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in.

JEE Main Result 2026 Will Now Be Declared On February 16

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) is all set to announce the SBI Clerk Mains results anytime soon. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Mains Result at sbi.co.in. The result will be announced for junior associate positions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.