SBI Clerk Main Results 2021: The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday declared the results SBI Clerk (Junior Associate) Mains examination 2021 on its official website at sbi.co.in. The candidates now can check their score on the official site. The exam was held from October 1 to 17, 2021 for candidates who have cleared the preliminary round. As the results have been declared, the selected candidates will now be eligible to appear for the language proficiency test (LPT). As per updates, over 5000 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The SBI has declared the results in the form of roll numbers of provisionally selected candidates for appointment.

Direct link to check SBI Clerk Mains results 2021 and toppers' list

SBI Clerk Mains Result 2021: How To Check Score

Visit the official website, sbi.co.in

Click on the careers tab on tp right

Click on the result link

Result will open in PDF form, check roll number

After the final selection, the successful candidates will get pay on the scale of Rs 17,900 to Rs 47,920. For the, the starting basic pay is Rs 19,900. Moreover, they will also get Rs 17,900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates.