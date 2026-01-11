Home

SBI Clerk mains results 2025: SBI Junior Assistant results soon at sbi.co.in; how to download scorecard

Through this recruitment exam, a total of 13,735 vacancies will be filled.

SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2025: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025 anytime soon on its official website. Once released, candidates can check and download the SBI Clerk (Junior Associate Customer Support and Sales) Mains results on the official website at sbi.bank.in. Through this recruitment exam, a total of 13,735 vacancies will be filled. In order to access the SBI Clerk Mains scorecard, a registered candidate needs to enter his/her registration number, roll number, and date of birth or password.

For the convenience of the candidates, we have provided you with a step-by-step guide to access the SBI Clerk Mains Result 2025.

Visit the official SBI website: Go to sbi.co.in and click on the “Careers” section at the bottom of the homepage.

Open the latest results link: On the Careers page, click on “Current Openings” and look for the link related to SBI Clerk Result 2025 (Prelims/Mains).

Click on the result PDF link: The result is usually released in PDF format, containing the roll numbers or registration numbers of qualified candidates.

Search your roll number: Open the PDF and press Ctrl + F, then enter your roll number or registration number to check your result status.

Download and save the result: Candidates are advised to download the PDF and keep a copy for future reference.

Along with the result, SBI will release the SBI Clerk cutoff 2025. The factors that affect the SBI Clerk cutoff 2025 are as follows

Difficulty level of the exam

Number of vacancies

Overall candidate performance

