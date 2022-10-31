SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022: The State Bank of India has released the admit card for the Preliminary Exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate), today October 31, 2022. Candidates planning to appear for the examination can download the SBI Clerk Admit Card by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in and ibpsonline.ibps.in. The Preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023.Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in. Deets Inside

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to download the admit card. Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Register For 60 Posts at bankofbaroda.in. Direct Link Here

DIRECT LINK: DOWNLOAD SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022

How to Download SBI Clerk Pre Admit Card 2022?

V isit the official website of the State Bank of India at sbi.co.in.

isit the official website of the State Bank of India at On the homepage, click on the CAREERS option.

Now, click on the admit card link available on the page ‘DOWNLOAD ONLINE PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION CALL LETTER ‘ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No: CRPD/CR/2022-23/15)’

You will be redirected to the login page.

Enter the login credentials such as the registration number, password, and security pin.

Download SBI JA Admit Card and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The Bank has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies. Candidates can download the SBI clerk admit card till November 25. For more details, check the official website of the Bank. Also Read - SBI CBO Recruitment 2022: Register For 1422 Posts at sbi.co.in Till Nov 7. Read Details Here