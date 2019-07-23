SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) will announce the SBI Clerk Preliminary Result 2019 anytime now on the official website of the bank. Candidates can check their scores by visiting the official website at sbi.co.in.

The SBI Clerk Preliminary exams were conducted as per schedule on June 22 and June 23.

Follow the steps below to check your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says ‘Clerk Preliminary Exam Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter your registration number, date of birth and other required details. Click ‘Submit’.

Step 4: Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019 will display on the screen. Download the same and take a print out for future reference.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of an online test (preliminary and main examination) and a test based on the opted local language. The SBI Clerk Mains 2019 will be held on August 10.