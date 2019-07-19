SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India (SBI) is expected to release the result of the clerk prelims examination on Friday on the official website, an official had mentioned earlier. Candidates who appeared in the SBI Clerk Prelims 2019 can check their result by visiting sbi.co.in.

The prelims were conducted on June 22 and 23 in the form of an objective type test consisting of 100 marks. Candidates are required to keep their registration number handy for checking the results.

Follow the steps below to check your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SBI, i.e., sbi.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the careers tab.

Step 3: On the next page, click on the result link.

Step 4: A PDF will open displaying the roll numbers of the qualified candidates.

Step 5: Download the same and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who clear the SBI Clerk Prelims will be eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Mains 2019. The SBI Mains 2019 will be conducted on August 10, 2019.