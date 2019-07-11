SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India is likely to release the Clerk Prelims Result 2019 soon on its official website sbi.co.in. The exams were held countrywide in various centres.

Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case of an update.

Here is how you can check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019’

Step 3: Enter all the details asked, including your registration number

Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and take a print out for a future reference

Expected cut off (Out of 100) for SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:

General: 60 to 65 marks

EWS: 55 to 65 marks

OBC: 53 to 63 marks

SC: 48 to 58 marks

ST: 42 to 52 marks

SBI will conduct its main Clerk Main Exam 2019 on August 20, 2019.