SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019: The State Bank of India is likely to release the Clerk Prelims Result 2019 soon on its official website sbi.co.in. The exams were held countrywide in various centres.
Students are requested to keep a tab on the official website in case of an update.
Here is how you can check SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:
Step 1: Visit the official website sbi.co.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019’
Step 3: Enter all the details asked, including your registration number
Step 4: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Download and take a print out for a future reference
Expected cut off (Out of 100) for SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019:
General: 60 to 65 marks
EWS: 55 to 65 marks
OBC: 53 to 63 marks
SC: 48 to 58 marks
ST: 42 to 52 marks
SBI will conduct its main Clerk Main Exam 2019 on August 20, 2019.