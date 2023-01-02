SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Declared At sbi.co.in; Check Direct Link, Junior Associate Scorecard Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Registered candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in

SBI Recruitment 2022 for 1438 vacancies

SBI Clerk Result 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) has declared the result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) today, January 02, 2023. Registered candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. Along with the result, the scorecard and cut-off marks will also be released on the official website.

The Bank has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies. To access the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registration number/roll number, and password/date of birth.

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2022?

Below are the steps and a direct link to check and download the result.

Go to the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI Clerk Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.

Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Candidates who have cleared the prelim exam are eligible to appear for the SBI Clerk Main examination. The SBI Clerk Main exam is expected to be held in the last week of January or the first week of February 2023. To recall, the preliminary examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022.