SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 Soon at sbi.co.in; Check Tentative Dates, Steps to Download Scores Here

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) will declare the result for the preliminary exam for the post of Clerk (Junior Associate) anytime soon. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the SBI Clerk Prelim Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. The examination was held on November 12, 19, 20, and November 25, 2022. One can check the important dates, the official website, and other details here

SBI Clerk Result 2022 Tentative Dates

According to several news reports, the SBI Clerk Prelim result 2022 is expected to be declared before December 31, 2022.

SBI Clerk Result 2022 Official Website

How to Download SBI Clerk Result 2022?

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to check and download the result.

Visit the official website of the State Bank of India (SBI) at www.sbi.co.in/web/careers.

On the homepage, link for the link that reads, “Download SBI Clerk Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials such as registration number/Roll Number, and date of birth if required.

Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

Along with the result, the scorecard and cut-off marks will also be released on the official website. The Bank has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies.

SBI Clerk Result 2022: Details Mentioned on the scorecard

Here is a list of details that are mentioned on the scorecard.

Candidate’s Name

Candidate’s Roll number

Candidate’s Registration number

Name of exam

Pass status

Total Marks Marks Scored

Category-Wise Cut-Off Marks

Only those candidates who have successfully qualified in the Prelim Exam will be called for Mains Exam. For more details, check the official website of the Bank.