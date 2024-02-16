SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard At sbi.co.in; Direct Link

Home

SBI Clerk Result 2024: The State Bank of India(SBI) has declared the result for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. A total of 8773 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. This year, the SBI preliminary examination was held from January 5 to January 12, 2024. To access the SBI JA Scorecard 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her roll number or registration number, date of birth, and text verification.

The structure of the Online Main Examination would be as follows.

