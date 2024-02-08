Home

Education

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard At sbi.co.in(Soon); Direct Link

SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard At sbi.co.in(Soon); Direct Link

The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 can be downloaded by visiting the official website at https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings.

SBI Report Reveals Significant Decrease In Income Inequality in India

SBI Clerk Result 2024: The State Bank of India(SBI) will declare the result for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. The SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 can be downloaded by visiting the official website at . Through this recruitment drive, a total of 8773 vacant posts will be filled. To access the SBI Clerk Prelims scorecard 2024, a candidate needs to enter his/her application number/ registration number, date of birth, and captcha code.

Trending Now

Going by the media reports, the bank is expected to declare the Junior Associate Preliminary Result by the second week of February 2024. As of now, the exam conducting body has not released the SBI Clerk Prelims Result and date. Here’s a step-by-step guide to download the SBI Clerk Prelims Scorecard.

You may like to read

SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard at sbi.co.in(Soon): How to Check?

Go to the official website of SBI at or . Look for the result link that reads, “Download SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024.” Enter the login details such as registration number, date of birth, and captcha code. Your SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, SBI conducted the Preliminary Examination between January 5 to January 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the main examination will be conducted tentatively in February 2024. Candidates qualified for the main examination are required to download their call letter from the Bank’s website (following the instructions available on the screen) tentatively from February 15, 2024. Candidates must bring a duly authenticated Preliminary Exam call letter (with an authenticated copy of ID proof) as

well as a Main Exam call letter at the time of the Main Exam. These documents along with other requisite documents need to be submitted during the Main Exam. Candidates need to bring two additional photographs (same as pasted by the candidate on call letter) along with the call letter and other requisite documents as per information provided in the “acquaint yourself booklet” and call letter. For more details, visit the official website of SBI.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.