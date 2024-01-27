SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024: Junior Associate Preliminary Scorecard at sbi.co.in(Soon); Direct Link, How to Check

Home

SBI Clerk Result 2024: The State Bank of India(SBI) is all set to announce the result for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Once declared, candidates can download the SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024 by visiting the official website of the Bank: https://sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings. This year, the Preliminary Examination was conducted from January 5 to January 12, 2024. Meanwhile, the main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of February 2024. A total of 8773 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

