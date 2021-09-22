SBI clerk prelims results 2021: The State Bank of India has declared the SBI Clerk preliminary exam results 2021 and candidates who have appeared in the SBI cerk preliminary examination can now check their results on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI had conducted the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam to recruit 5454 Junior Associate posts from July 10-13, 2021 and for leftover centers including Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres, Prelims exam was conducted on August 29, 2021.Also Read - Home Loan Interest at All-Time Low: HDFC Announces Home Loan at 6.7% Interest, Here’s How to Apply

Visit the career section of the official SBI website

Next, go to current openings

Click on the link for SBI clerk prelims result 2021

Put-in your roll number or registration number and date of birth

Enter captcha code and submit

Check marks secured by the candidate (Phase-I)

Download and save your result.

If qualified you are going to be issued admit card for SBI Clerk Mains Exam

The SBI Clerk Prelims Score Card 2021 will have the following details printed on it and the candidates are advised to check all the details carefully:

Candidate’s Name

Date of Prelims Examination

Roll number/Registration number

Date of Birth

Category and Sub Category

Candidate’s Signature

Post applied

Total marks scored in SBI Clerk Prelims Exam

Overall Cut off Marks

Marks scored in aggregate

Section-wise Marks scored

Qualifying Status in prelims exam

SBI Clerk Mains Exam Date

SBI Clerk Mains Score Card will be released after the completion of the mains exam. The marks obtained in the SBI Clerk Mains Exam will be considered for the final selection of the eligible candidates for the post of Junior Associates at various branches of the State Bank of India across the country. SBI Clerk Mains Score Card will be the final scorecard as there is no interview round for SBI Clerk 2021.

Furthermore, all candidates are advised to regularly visit the SBI official website for the latest news and updates on the SBI clerk exam 2021.