New Delhi: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released its SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2019. All the aspirants of SBI clerk exam can check their prelims result on the State Bank of India’s official website sbi.co.in

The SBI Clerk Preliminary exam 2019 was held on June 22, 23 and 30 in the online mode.

Those who clear the exam will now be able to sit for the SBI Clerk Main Exam 2019, which is scheduled to be held online on August 10 at various centres across the country.

The SBI Clerk Main Exam Admit Card 2019 is expected to be released by the end of July.

Here’s How to Check SBI Prelims Result 2019: