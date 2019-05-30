SBI Junior Associate Preliminary Exam 2019: SBI has issued Admit Card for Junior Associate Preliminary Examination. It is available on on the official website sbi.co.in. Those who had applied for the exam can download the SBI Clerk Admit Card by June 23. SBI got 8,653 Junior Associates (Customer Support and Sales) applications in the Clerical Cadre.

Follow these steps to download SBI Clerk prelims call letter:

I. Visit SBI’s official website www.sbi.co.in/careers.

II. In the latest notification section, you can click on the ‘Recruitment of Junior Associates’ tab.

III. Click on ‘Download Preliminary exam Call letter’ link.

IV. A new page will ask for your details.

V. Submit and take a printout for future.

The qualifying examination will be computer-based. Being a qualifying test, its marks will not be included in the final merit list. Reports said there will 100 objective type questions and 30 questions in the comprehensive section of English. There will be 35-35 questions in Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability.

There is no cut-off for the initial examination but the examination will have negative marking system. For every wrong answer, 1/4 points will be deducted. Those who clear this test will get to appear for the main exam.