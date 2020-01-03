SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the notification, announcing the recruitment of junior associates (customer support and sales) in the clerical cadre. The registration for the same began on Friday i.e. January 3, 2020.

Candidates must note that registrations will close on January 26, 2020.

All those who are interested can visit the official website sbi.co.in, and apply for the post.

Students are also requested to get their photograph and signature scanned beforehand.

Know here steps to apply for SBI Clerk Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Go on the official website sbi.co.in

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the career section

Step 3: Under the career section, click on ‘recruitment of junior associates customer support & sales’

Step 4: Now, fill up the application form

Step 5: Upload the scanned documents and make fee payment via debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking

Step 6: Click on submit

Step 6: Download the application form. Keep a printout of the same for a future reference