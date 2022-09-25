SBI Recruitment News: The State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process window for the post of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) on September 27. The candidates who are eligible and interested in the post can submit their applications on SBI’s career portal i.e. sbi.co.in or ibpsonline.ibps.in.Also Read - SBI WhatsApp Banking Services: Here’s How to Check Account Balance, Other Details

For the convenience of the candidate, we have mentioned all the important details below:

Vacancy:

SBI is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5008 vacancies of Junior Associates.

Age Limit:

Candidates age should be between the age of 20 to 28 years as on August 1, 2022.

Application fee:

The application fee is ₹750 for General/ OBC/ EWS. The application fee is exempted for SC/ ST/ PwBD. ESM/DESM candidates.

SBI Clerk recruitment 2022: How to apply

Here, we have also mentioned the steps via which the candidates can apply for the posts: