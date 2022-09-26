SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: The State Bank of India (SBI) is hiring candidates for the posts of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. However, the last date to submit the application form is tomorrow, September 27. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in. SBI has notified a total of 5008 posts of clerks under regular vacancies and 478 under backlog vacancies. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application forms, and other details here.Also Read - LIC Recruitment 2022: Register For CTO, CDO, CISO Posts at licindia.in. Check Steps to Apply
SBI Clerk Registration Dates
- The application process begins: September 07, 2022
- The application process begins: September 27, 2022
SBI Clerk Vacancy Details
|State/UT
|Number of Vacancies
|Gujarat
|353
|Daman & Diu
|4
|Karnataka
|316
|MP
|389
|Chhattisgarh
|92
|WB
|340
|A&N Islands
|10
|Sikkim
|26
|Odisha
|170
|Jammu & Kashmir
|35
|Haryana
|5
|HP
|55
|Punjab
|130
|Tamil Nadu
|355
|Pondicherry
|7
|Delhi
|32
|Uttarakhand
|120
|Telangana
|225
|Rajasthan
|284
|Kerala
|270
|Lakshadweep
|3
|UP
|631
|Maharashtra
|747
|Goa
|50
|Assam
|258
|AP
|15
|Manipur
|28
|Meghalaya
|23
|Mizoram
|10
|Nagaland
|15
|Tripura
|10
|Total
|5008
SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility Criteria: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate shouldensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022. Also Read - UPSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2022: Apply For 701 Posts at upsssc.gov.in From Oct 17. Details Inside
Clerk Selection Process
The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. The preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - India Post, Railway, ITBP Constable Recruitment 2022: List of Top Jobs For Candidates to Apply For This Week
Application Fee For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022
Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.
- SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Nil
- General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750
Age Limit For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022
- Age Limit: Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.08.2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive).
How to Apply Online For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022?
- Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022. Candidates can apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers – Recruitment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank.