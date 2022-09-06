SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin from tomorrow, September 07, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 27, 2022.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in| Check Application Link, Notification Here

The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and the Main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. A total of 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of SBI Recruitment 2022.

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 Important Dates

The registration process will begin: September 07, 2022

The last date to apply: September 27, 2022

SBI Clerk Vacancy Details

State/UT Number of Vacancies Gujarat 353 Daman & Diu 4 Karnataka 316 MP 389 Chhattisgarh 92 WB 340 A&N Islands 10 Sikkim 26 Odisha 170 Jammu & Kashmir 35 Haryana 5 HP 55 Punjab 130 Tamil Nadu 355 Pondicherry 7 Delhi 32 Uttarakhand 120 Telangana 225 Rajasthan 284 Kerala 270 Lakshadweep 3 UP 631 Maharashtra 747 Goa 50 Assam 258 AP 15 Manipur 28 Meghalaya 23 Mizoram 10 Nagaland 15 Tripura 10 Total 5008

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate shouldensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.

SBI Clerk Selection Process

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification

SBI Clerk Application Fee

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM : Nil

: Nil General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection

SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?