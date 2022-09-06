SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in. The registration process will begin from tomorrow, September 07, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is September 27, 2022.Also Read - FCI Category 3 Recruitment 2022: Apply For 5043 Posts at fci.gov.in| Check Application Link, Notification Here
The preliminary examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and the Main examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. A total of 5008 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Apply For 146 Posts at sail.co.in Before Sept 15. Read Details Here
Here’s all you need to know about qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details of SBI Recruitment 2022.
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022 Important Dates
- The registration process will begin: September 07, 2022
- The last date to apply: September 27, 2022
SBI Clerk Vacancy Details
|State/UT
|Number of Vacancies
|Gujarat
|353
|Daman & Diu
|4
|Karnataka
|316
|MP
|389
|Chhattisgarh
|92
|WB
|340
|A&N Islands
|10
|Sikkim
|26
|Odisha
|170
|Jammu & Kashmir
|35
|Haryana
|5
|HP
|55
|Punjab
|130
|Tamil Nadu
|355
|Pondicherry
|7
|Delhi
|32
|Uttarakhand
|120
|Telangana
|225
|Rajasthan
|284
|Kerala
|270
|Lakshadweep
|3
|UP
|631
|Maharashtra
|747
|Goa
|50
|Assam
|258
|AP
|15
|Manipur
|28
|Meghalaya
|23
|Mizoram
|10
|Nagaland
|15
|Tripura
|10
|Total
|5008
SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility Criteria: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate shouldensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022. Also Read - CUET Answer Key 2022 LIVE Updates: NTA CUET UG Answer Key Likely Today at cuet.samarth.ac.in
SBI Clerk Selection Process
The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below.
SBI Clerk Application Fee
- SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Nil
- General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750
Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection
SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: How to Apply?
- Candidates can apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted.
- Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022.
- Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers – Recruitment of Junior Associates 2022.