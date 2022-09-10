SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022. SBI has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies. “Candidates who are working in SBI in the Clerical cadre are not eligible to apply under this project. Candidates who were earlier employed in State Bank of India and resigned from the Bank while in clerical cadre will also be not eligible to apply for the post,” reads the official notification.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Know the Complete Counselling Process, Other Details Here

Important Dates

The application process begins: September 07, 2022

The application process begins: September 27, 2022

SBI Clerk Vacancy Details

State/UT Number of Vacancies Gujarat 353 Daman & Diu 4 Karnataka 316 MP 389 Chhattisgarh 92 WB 340 A&N Islands 10 Sikkim 26 Odisha 170 Jammu & Kashmir 35 Haryana 5 HP 55 Punjab 130 Tamil Nadu 355 Pondicherry 7 Delhi 32 Uttarakhand 120 Telangana 225 Rajasthan 284 Kerala 270 Lakshadweep 3 UP 631 Maharashtra 747 Goa 50 Assam 258 AP 15 Manipur 28 Meghalaya 23 Mizoram 10 Nagaland 15 Tripura 10 Total 5008

SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria

Eligibility Criteria: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate shouldensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022. Also Read - UPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 54 Posts Till Sept 29 at upsc.gov.in. Salary As Per 7th CPC

Direct Link: SBI Clerk Application Form

Clerk Selection Process

The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. The preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below. Also Read - LIC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Chief Technical Officer, Other Posts at licindia.in. Direct Link Here

Direct Link: Download SBI Clerk Recruitment Notification 2022

Application Fee For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022

Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.

SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM : Nil

: Nil General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750

Age Limit For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022

Age Limit: Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.08.2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive).

How to Apply Online For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022?