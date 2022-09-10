SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates to apply for the Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) posts in the clerical cadre in the Bank. Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at bank.sbi/careers and sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022. SBI has notified 5008 posts of Clerks under Regular Vacancies and 478 backlog vacancies. “Candidates who are working in SBI in the Clerical cadre are not eligible to apply under this project. Candidates who were earlier employed in State Bank of India and resigned from the Bank while in clerical cadre will also be not eligible to apply for the post,” reads the official notification.Also Read - NEET UG 2022: Know the Complete Counselling Process, Other Details Here
Important Dates
- The application process begins: September 07, 2022
- The application process begins: September 27, 2022
SBI Clerk Vacancy Details
|State/UT
|Number of Vacancies
|Gujarat
|353
|Daman & Diu
|4
|Karnataka
|316
|MP
|389
|Chhattisgarh
|92
|WB
|340
|A&N Islands
|10
|Sikkim
|26
|Odisha
|170
|Jammu & Kashmir
|35
|Haryana
|5
|HP
|55
|Punjab
|130
|Tamil Nadu
|355
|Pondicherry
|7
|Delhi
|32
|Uttarakhand
|120
|Telangana
|225
|Rajasthan
|284
|Kerala
|270
|Lakshadweep
|3
|UP
|631
|Maharashtra
|747
|Goa
|50
|Assam
|258
|AP
|15
|Manipur
|28
|Meghalaya
|23
|Mizoram
|10
|Nagaland
|15
|Tripura
|10
|Total
|5008
SBI Clerk Eligibility Criteria
Eligibility Criteria: Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by Central Government. Candidates having integrated dual degree (IDD) certificate shouldensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before 30.11.2022. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if provisionally selected, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 30.11.2022.
Clerk Selection Process
The selection process will consist of an online test (Preliminary & Main exam) and a test of specified opted local language. The preliminary Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of November 2022 and Main Examination will be conducted tentatively in the month of December 2022/January 2023. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below.
Application Fee For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022
Fee/ Intimation charges once paid will NOT be refunded on any account nor can it be held in reserve for any other exam or selection.
- SC/ ST/ PwBD/ ESM/DESM: Nil
- General/ OBC/ EWS: Rs 750
Age Limit For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022
- Age Limit: Not below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.08.2022, i.e. candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.08.1994 and not later than 01.08.2002 (both days inclusive).
How to Apply Online For SBI Clerk Recruitment 2022?
- Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at sbi.co.in till September 27, 2022. Candidates can apply online and no other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates will be required to register themselves online through Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers OR https://www.sbi.co.in/careers – Recruitment of Junior Associates 2022.