SBI Clerk Result First Waiting List: The State Bank of India (SBI) has released the list, containing the roll numbers of candidates selected provisionally from the waiting list along with bio-data for the post of Jr Assistant (Customer Support and Sales). The candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the SBI Clerk Mains Result on the official website of the bank i.e. sbi.co.in/careers. The bank had conducted the SBI Clerk Mains Exam on 31 December2020 and 07 November 2020.

The recruitment is being done to fill 8000 vacancies in various banks of the SBI across the country. Out of total, 7870 vacancies are regular and 130 are under the Special Recruitment Drive.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check the results:

Step 1: Go to official website of SBI i.e. – bi.co.in/careers

Step 2: Click on the link – ‘First Waiyt List’ given under ‘RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20)

Step 3: Download SBI Clerk Waiting List PDF

Step 4: Check your roll number of selected candidates in the mains exam

The candidates must note that the selection is provisional and subject to Qualifying the Proficiency test in Local Language. The Fulfilment of eligibility criteria/ conditions as prescribed in our advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20 dated 03.01.2020 and Correctness of information given by the candidate at the time of registration.